Dane Hills: Arrest after pedestrian killed in crash
A man has died after being hit by a car in Leicester.
Police said the crash, which involved a Mercedes AMG, happened near the junction of Glenfield Road and Henton Road in Dane Hills shortly before 02:30 GMT.
The victim, who was in his 40s, died at the scene.
The 27-year-old male driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody, police said.
Officers said they were keen to speak to the drivers of two other cars - a small, dark hatchback and a silver estate - which are known to have been in the area at the time.
Det Insp Steve Kilsby, from Leicestershire Police, said: "From what we know so far, I believe the drivers of these two vehicles will have information or footage that could help our investigation and I would urge them to make contact with police."
