Families offered half-term food hampers by council

A council has teamed up with local businesses to make food hampers available for struggling families during the half-term school holiday.Leicester City Council's "pop-up pantries" scheme is aimed at helping pupils who usually receive free school meals.The packages, which include fruit, vegetables, bread, milk and other staples, will be available at six sites around the city, including schools, shops and the King Power Stadium.Local retailers and food manufacturers are providing surplus items for the project.