Leicester's Richard III car park burial place to be auctioned
A car park where the remains of a king were discovered more than 10 years ago is to go up for auction, along with an adjacent building.
The Grey Friars car park in Leicester is famous for being the site where Richard III was discovered in 2012.
The actual place of the discovery now forms part of a visitor centre, but the remaining site and building is due to be auctioned on 15 February.
The city's mayor said the Grade II listed building had "so much history".
Sir Peter Soulsby said: "The exact location of where King Richard III was discovered is now incorporated as part of our successful visitor centre.
"However the remainder of the site has continued to be used as a working car park to this day.
"The Grey Friars building has so much history and it's a stunning building.
"Whilst the building is part of our history and heritage, I'm looking forward to seeing the next stage of its evolution."
He said the building might be converted for office, hospitality, or residential premises.
However, the car park itself is a Scheduled Ancient Monument, meaning it has protection against unauthorised change.
King Richard III died at the Battle of Bosworth in 1485.
Following his death, his body was brought back to Leicester to be put on public display.
It was subsequently given a simple Christian burial in the choir of the Grey Friars church.
By the mid-20th Century, what had once been a religious friary had become a site for a school, council offices and a car park.
