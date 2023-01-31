Walkers plans new potato preparation plant in Leicester
Crisp giant Walkers has announced plans to build a new potato washing facility near to its factory in Leicester.
The council said it had agreed a deal for the firm to purchase a 6.4-acre site off Thurcaston Road for more than £3.5m.
The sale is conditional on planning permission being given for the new building.
If all goes to plan, construction could get under way in the summer, the council added.
The council said the move would allow Walkers to centralise the washing and grading of potatoes from farms across the UK, reducing transport movement and water waste.
More than 40 new jobs would be created as a result.
As part of the land sale, a new road would be constructed to serve the new factory and open access to adjoining council-owned land at Ashton Green, the authority said.
The £2.25m road, which would be paid for by the council, would include provision for cyclists and pedestrians.
