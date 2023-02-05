Lola, two, walks 64 steps for disability charity
- Published
A two-year-old with cerebral palsy has completed a 64-step challenge in celebration of her birthday.
Lola, from Leicester, has quadriplegic cerebral palsy which affects all of her limbs, meaning she cannot yet crawl, sit, stand or walk independently.
She completed the challenge to mark her second birthday.
In doing so, she raised £2,170 for the disability charity Steps, which described the donations as "massively valuable".
Lola's mum Beth said the family had been taking Lola to Steps' Shepshed centre for about a year.
"They take a holistic look at the child and help them with all aspects of their development," she said.
"A lot of it is physical, but they also work on cognitive skills: social skills, life skills, that kind of thing.
"They're absolutely brilliant... a real lifeline for us.
"Steps has really helped Lola come along with her physical development in particular.
"She can't sit, or roll, but because they're so well trained, they're able to get her walking by manipulation which is something that we could never do at home.
"It's really good for her and she loves the staff."
Lola completed the challenge just before her birthday in November and raised the funds via online sponsorship and a donation from Derbyshire science company Lubrizol, where Lola's dad Greg works.
The charity and Lola's family said they were very grateful to everyone who donated.
The charity's lead conductor, Indila Simandi, said: "This donation was massively valuable for us.
"We're a charity and we rely solely on fundraising to be able to operate.
"It's a constant struggle, I must be honest, and that's exactly why we're so grateful for these funds.
"Without those, we would not be able to be here for our families."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.