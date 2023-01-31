Plan to build up to 100 homes at edge of Leicestershire village
- Published
An application for up to 100 homes on farmland on the edge of a Leicestershire village has been submitted.
Jelson Homes wants to build the properties in a field off Hunts Lane, in Desford.
But some residents have voiced their opposition to the plans and said there are already too many homes in the area.
Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council is expected to make a decision later this year.
The new homes would have two to five bedrooms and 40% would be classed as "affordable".
Planning documents show two green spaces would also be created, one in the middle of the new estate and the second to the south-east with a children's play area, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The developer said access to the site would be via Hunts Lane, which has prompted concerns in the community over road safety.
One person said: "It will not only be horrific, it'll be outright dangerous."
Another said: "They seem to think it's going to be safe to exit the development, with visibility okay."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.