Leicester 10k race to return to city streets
Thousands of runners are set to take part in the Leicester 10k event later.
Organisers have drawn up a new route around the city for competitors to take on this year, which starts and ends in Jubilee Square.
They said runners of all ages and abilities have signed up for the challenge.
It is expected the runners will raise tens of thousands of pounds for national and local charities.
The new 6.2 mile course will take runners from Jubilee Square into the city centre, on to Granby Street and into Victoria Park.
The route then passes through the University of Leicester campus before returning to the Jubilee Square finish line.
Memorable day
Tristan Batley-Kyle, operations director at Run For All, which is staging the event, said: "We are really looking forward to the return of the Leicester 10K.
"It is set to be a fantastic day of running, fundraising and celebrations in the city of Leicester.
"We look forward to welcoming runners of all abilities taking part.
"Whether they are aiming for a personal best or fundraising for a charity of choice, we hope everyone taking part in this year's Leicester 10K has a memorable and enjoyable race day experience."
