Driver dies after car leaves M1 motorway in Leicestershire
- Published
A man has died after the car he was driving left the M1 motorway.
At about 20:30 GMT on Thursday, Leicestershire Police officers were called to a report a black Vauxhall Corsa had left the southbound carriageway between junctions 19 and 20.
The driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital where he died in the early hours of Friday.
Police are investigating and have appealed for witnesses.
The carriageway was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened.
Det Con Emma Mitchell said: "We believe that there may have been a number of people travelling on the carriageway at the time of the collision who may have saw what happened but we have not as yet spoken to them.
"I would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen the circumstances leading up to the collision or the collision itself to please get in touch.
"We'd also be keen to hear from anyone who may have a dashcam in their vehicle which captured anything related to this collision."
