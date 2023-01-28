Man with terminal brain tumour to run London Marathon
A man with a terminal brain tumour is to run the London Marathon to raise money for a charity which researches the disease.
John Waters has a glioblastoma grade four tumour and suffers serious pain but he will take on the 26.2 mile (42.2km) race in April.
The 59-year-old from Syston, near Leicester, will be joined on the run by his wife Rachel.
They hope to raise £2,500 for The Brain Tumour Charity.
Mr Waters was diagnosed in 2016 and has been told by doctors his tumour is aggressive and untreatable.
He said: "My initial response was one of shock, sadness and anger which very quickly changed into determination to enjoy the life I have left and to fight the disease for as long as possible."
Mr Waters became an ambassador for the charity and he and his family have completed numerous fundraising events to raise money and awareness.
Mrs Waters, 53, said: "It's been a difficult six years but with a lot of happy times in between.
"However now, for some reason, a lot of side effect from treatments at the beginning have decided to show, including depression, anxiety and neuropathy - pain caused by damage from his cancer treatment to the nerves in his fingers and face but mainly in his feet.
"Yet despite all of this, John is now in training to run the London Marathon this year.
"We are so proud we are of him.
"It's going to be tough but also enjoyable.
"This is his next goal in life and has given him something once again to strive for."
Gina Almond, director of fundraising and marketing at The Brain Tumour Charity, said: "All of us are so inspired by John and Rachel's training for their entry into the London Marathon, an epic event in itself let alone with John's own diagnosis.
"Their determination to raise vital funds and awareness to help so many others is just incredible.
"It's through the efforts of people like John and Rachel that we can bring hope to the thousands of people who are diagnosed with a brain tumour every year."
