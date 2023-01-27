Photography exhibition to show life in apartheid South Africa
An exhibition of pictures showing apartheid-era South Africa is to open at Leicester Museum and Art Gallery.
The exhibition, entitled South Africa in the 1970s: Photographs by Steve Bloom, will showcase historical photos which had been abandoned in an attic for decades.
The touring display will be the first time the pictures, by renowned photographer Steve Bloom, have been shown in the region.
It runs from 4 February until 14 May.
'Powerful'
South Africa's apartheid system of enforced racial segregation was in place from the late 1940s until the early 1990s.
It gave social, political and economic dominance to the country's white minority over its black population.
During the 1970s, black schoolchildren took to the streets to protest against new laws which were introduced to give them an inferior education.
The authorities cracked down ruthlessly, killing and wounding many.
Mr Bloom, then in his early 20s, started photographing people to capture the tension and excitement of the era.
Other pictures, such as portraits of down-and-outs, show the utter despair of people under apartheid.
Mr Bloom travelled to London in 1977 where a United Nations organisation called the International Defence and Aid Fund exhibited and published some of the pictures.
However, many of the pictures lay in boxes in an attic for decades until 2009 when he began printing a selection of the best negatives.
'Global events'
In 2012 London's Guardian Gallery exhibited a series of the pictures.
This exhibition has since been expanded to include a wider selection of pictures and other artefacts from the anti-apartheid movement.
Mr Bloom said: "Photography is a powerful medium by which viewers comprehend the lives of others and connect to historical global events.
"I am really pleased this exhibition is being shown in Leicester."
Leicester deputy city mayor for culture, leisure and sport Piara Singh Clair added: "The images in this exhibition tell a powerful and compelling story of an important time in history."
