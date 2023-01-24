Tribute to recovery vehicle driver killed in A47 crash
- Published
A breakdown recovery vehicle driver, who died after being struck by a car, has been named by police.
Tristian Connell, 37, was outside his vehicle on the A47 Uppingham Road in Leicestershire when he was hit just after 09:20 GMT on Friday.
The father of two, who was from the Leicester area, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.
Police have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
Leicestershire Police said Mr Connell was hit by a black Audi A4 estate.
The driver of the Audi was not injured but a child, who was inside the car, was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Mr Connell has been described as a dedicated, hard-working father.
He had two young children and another on the way.
His family said: "We are truly heartbroken and devastated that he has been taken from us in this horrific fashion.
"Our lives will never be the same again.
"We have been robbed of a loving partner, father, son, brother and uncle, who we will sorely miss."
