Man charged with raping woman in Loughborough in 2006
A man has been charged with raping a woman in Loughborough more than 16 years ago after police reopened the case.
Leicestershire Police said the serious sexual assault happened during the early hours of 7 October 2006 when the victim was 19 years old.
A 47-year-old man, from Loughborough, has been charged with one count of rape.
He is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
