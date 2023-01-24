Man charged with raping woman in Loughborough in 2006

Police car in front of a Loughborough signLeicestershire Police
Police said the serious sexual assault happened in Loughborough on 7 October 2006

A man has been charged with raping a woman in Loughborough more than 16 years ago after police reopened the case.

Leicestershire Police said the serious sexual assault happened during the early hours of 7 October 2006 when the victim was 19 years old.

A 47-year-old man, from Loughborough, has been charged with one count of rape.

He is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

