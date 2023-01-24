Murderer who strangled girlfriend could see sentence increased
A murderer jailed for strangling his girlfriend could see his sentence increased at the Court of Appeal.
Ross McCullam was jailed for life with a minimum term of 23 years for killing Megan Newborough, 23, at his home in Leicestershire, on 6 August 2021.
He cut her throat 14 times before dumping her body in undergrowth, Leicester Crown Court heard.
Solicitor General Michael Tomlinson has referred the sentence as it "appears unduly lenient".
The Court of Appeal could increase it at a hearing on 7 March.
The court heard laboratory worker McCullam, 30, invited Ms Newborough to his house in Windsor Close, Coalville - where he lived with his family - when his parents were out.
McCullam attacked her and strangled her to death before fetching a carving knife to cut her throat, in what the prosecution said was an attempt to decapitate her.
He then bundled her body into her own car, driving her to Charley Road, near Woodhouse Eaves, where he dumped her in undergrowth behind a stone wall.
The court was told McCullam discarded Ms Newborough's mobile phone but failed to turn it off.
He then attempted to cover up the murder by leaving phone messages professing love and supposed concern for her.
A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office (AGO) said: "The Solicitor General was shocked and appalled by this case and wishes to express his sympathies to the family of Megan Newborough.
"I can confirm that the Solicitor General has referred Ross McCullam's sentence to the Court of Appeal as he agrees that it appears unduly lenient.
"It is now for the court to decide whether to increase the sentence."
