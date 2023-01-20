A47: Breakdown recovery vehicle driver fatally struck by car
A breakdown recovery vehicle driver has died after being struck by a car in Leicestershire.
Officers were called to the A47 Uppingham Road, near East Norton, at about 09:20 GMT on Friday.
Police said the crash involved the driver, who was outside the vehicle at the time, and a black Audi A4.
The driver died at the scene, with the Audi driver uninjured and a child inside the car taken to hospital as a precaution.
The road has been closed for much of Friday while Leicestershire Police examine the scene.
Det Sgt Lisa Wood said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision or the circumstances leading up to it."
