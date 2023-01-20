Oliver Lewin: Engineer jailed over TV and radio mast terror plot
A telecoms engineer who plotted terror attacks on phone, TV and radio masts as part of a plan to "topple the government" has been jailed.
Oliver Lewin, 38, who had claimed he was a "fantasist" during a trial at Birmingham Crown Court, was found guilty of preparing terrorist acts.
The court heard he carried out reconnaissance of potential targets and sought to recruit others.
Lewin, of Ferrars Road, Coalville, was jailed for six and a half years.
Judge Paul Farrer KC was told during a hearing on Friday that Lewin was "deeply opposed" to the government of the United Kingdom.
The judge said Lewin proposed communication masts in Bardon Hill and Copt Oak, Leicestershire, as well as transport links such as the M1, as potential targets.
Sentencing Lewin, he added: "At the time of the indictment, you were socially isolated, depressed and lacking in self worth. These features led you into telling many lies about the extent of your terrorist activities.
"Your objective was to influence the government although in reality the prospects of you successfully doing so were remote in the extreme."
