Blaby: Man, 31, arrested over baby's death
- Published
A man has been arrested over the death of a baby who became unwell at a house in Leicestershire.
Emergency services were called out to the property on Sycamore Street, in Blaby, on 15 January, but the infant later died in hospital.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm or death.
He has since been released on police bail.
A 32-year-old woman was also voluntarily interviewed under caution in connection with the incident, Leicestershire Police said.
The force added that the investigation into the circumstances of the death was still at an early stage, and urged people not to speculate.
