A47: Police make dashcam appeal after woman dies in crash
- Published
Motorists with dashcam footage have been urged to come forward after a fatal crash in Leicestershire.
The crash involved a white Volkswagen Take Up, which ended up in a ditch, and a Scania HGV on the A47, between Houghton on the Hill and Thurnby, at about 15:30 GMT on Wednesday.
The driver of the Volkswagen, a woman in her 30s from London, died a short time later.
Police said the HGV driver, a woman in her 40s, was uninjured.
Leicestershire Police added it had not made any arrests following the crash.
"This collision happened on a busy road when people will have been travelling home from school or work, so I believe there will be a number of people who can provide information," Det Con Maggie Langton said.
"I'm particularly keen to speak to any motorists who were travelling on the A47 and have a dashcam in their vehicle. Any footage you have could help."
