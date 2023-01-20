Leicestershire fire service judged good but told more progress needed
- Published
A fire service has seen improvements in many areas but still need to improve in some, inspectors have said.
His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) carried out a review of Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.
It said the service had improved its effectiveness and people management since a previous inspection in 2018.
The service said it had "made massive steps forward".
Roy Wilsher, HM Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services, said: "I am pleased with the performance of Leicestershire Fire and Rescue service in keeping people safe and secure from fires and other risks, although it needs to improve in some areas to provide a consistently good service.
"For example, the service has a large backlog of home safety checks. We found no effective plan to deal with this."
'Took recommendations seriously'
In 2018, the service was told it required improvement in its effectiveness, efficiency and people management, but it is now ranked good in two out of those three areas - with efficiency still requiring improvement.
Mr Wilsher added: "I am pleased to see that the service has made progress since our 2018 inspection.
"The service took our recommendations seriously and produced a comprehensive improvement plan to monitor progress.
"It has made improvements in all the areas we identified."
He said the areas that had seen the greatest improvements were in protection and in how the service looked after its workforce.
Callum Faint, chief fire and rescue officer at Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "I would like to acknowledge the continued hard work of all of our staff and firefighters who have worked tirelessly since the last inspection to improve our service.
"We have made massive steps forward in many areas and the positive nature of the inspection report reflects this.
"Of course, there are further improvements to be made and we look forward to continuing our work to achieve these."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk