A50 Groby Road: Motorists will now face fines for bus lane driving
- Published
Motorists who drive in a designated bus lane in part of a city centre will face fines from this week, a council has said.
Camera enforcement began on a section of the A50 Groby Road in Leicester from 2 January.
During the first two-week grace period, 136 motorists were caught driving in the bus lane and were issued with warning notices instead of fines.
But from this week, drivers caught in the lane will face a £70 fine.
The enforcement camera is on the city-bound section of the A50 near Medina Road.
The authority says it is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including bank holidays.
'Vital bus corridor'
The only vehicles allowed to use the lane are buses, Hackney carriages and bicycles.
The camera enforcement is costing about £60,000, from the government's National Productively Investment fund.
Leicester deputy city mayor for transport, clean air and climate emergency, Adam Clarke, said: "Keeping our bus network moving is key to ensuring we have a reliable, affordable and convenient public transport system.
"Unfortunately, when other vehicles clog up bus lanes, they slow down those bus services and cause unnecessary disruption and delays.
"The A50 Groby Road is a key part of city's road network and a vital bus corridor, and therefore camera enforcement will help ensure traffic flow continues to move freely for the benefit of all road users."
The council added bus lane camera enforcement was already in place at several other sites across Leicester.
