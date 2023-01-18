Loughborough: Man guilty of causing death by dangerous driving
- Published
A man has been found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.
Oliver Dolici, 34, died in a crash in Ashby Road, Loughborough, Leicestershire, on 17 May 2020.
Catalin Barladeanu had admitted causing death by careless driving but was found guilty of the more serious charge on Wednesday following a trial at Leicester Crown Court.
The 25-year-old, of Burder Street in Loughborough, will be sentenced at the same court on 27 January.
Leicestershire Police said both men had been at a barbecue and left at the same time, travelling along the A512 in a convoy.
'Drinking and speeding'
Mr Dolici died at the scene when his BMW left the road, hit a wall and five stationary vehicles just after 00:00 BST, the force added.
Barladeanu left the scene in his Mercedes before emergency services arrived, but later returned saying he knew nothing about it until another person told him and had come to check on Mr Dolici.
An investigation of Mr Dolici's vehicle found he may have been driving up to 90mph (144km/h) on a 30mph (48km/h) road just before the crash, with police saying he and the defendant "may have been racing".
Det Con Maggie Langton, from the force's serious collision investigation unit, said: "The tragic circumstances of this collision show the devastation that drinking and speeding can have."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.