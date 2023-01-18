Antiques shop's secret collection sold at auction
- Published
The collection of a Leicestershire antiques dealer known for his eccentric ways has been sold at auction.
John Hardy's antiques shop on London Road, Oadby, was a local landmark from the 1960s until his death in 2021.
He was also known for his local paper advertisements which claimed: "If it's broken or damaged, don't worry, I will have bought worse".
His personal selection of weapons and armour - kept in a "secret" room - made £130,000, nearly triple its estimate.
Mr Hardy's particular passion was edged weapons dating from the 17th to the mid-20th Century.
Michael Mays, consultant valuer for Gildings' auctioneers, said: "John's shop in Oadby was like no other.
"The backroom was devoted to the objects he had collected since his youth, and over the years he travelled in search of the old and unusual - sticking to his mantra that if it is broken or damaged, no matter.
"The backroom was supposed to be a secret, but it was poorly kept, for he enjoyed showing his collection to those who expressed keen interest."
The 250 lots included a 17th Century basket-hilted sword, known as a mortuary sword due to links with the death of Charles I, which sold for £4,800 against an estimate of £400-600.
Another basket-hilted backsword went under the hammer for £4,000 against an estimate of £300-£500, despite its poor condition.
A Caucasian shasqua, a type of sabre originating in the mountain tribes of the Caucasus, engraved with sun and crescent moon motifs, sold for £1,700, more than triple its estimate.
A flintlock blunderbuss pistol and a pair of flintlock pistols sold for £2,000 and £2,100 respectively, again far more than expected.
