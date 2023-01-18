Loughborough to mark centenary of Carillon Tower
A town is to mark the centenary of a historical war memorial which was unveiled in 1923.
Loughborough's Carillon Tower pays tribute to servicemen who have lost their lives in conflict since World War One.
The tower, located in Queen's Park, is one of the most well-known monuments in the town.
Charnwood Borough Council said it was planning a service on 22 July, exactly 100 years since its unveiling.
There will also be other events throughout the year to mark the centenary.
Jenny Bokor, the council's lead member for Loughborough, said: "We are so proud of the Carillon Tower and its history, and I am pleased to see we are marking the war memorial's historic year.
"The Carillon Tower pays tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives for their country and it is so important that we honour them.
"This year will be such a historic year for the tower and all those who are connected with it."
Mayor of Charnwood Jennifer Tillotson said: "The Carillon Tower is one of the most well-known buildings in Charnwood and we are very pleased to have it in Loughborough and it is important that we mark its centenary.
"It is especially important to Loughborough because as well as being our war memorial, the Carillon bells were cast by Taylor's Bell Foundry, which was then and is still located here in Loughborough
"Throughout the year, the Carillon is the foundation for many of our events and a fantastic monument."
