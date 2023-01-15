Hinckley: Greenacres Garden Centre to make way for homes
A garden centre which has "struggled" to compete with a nearby store will be demolished after a council approved plans to replace it with houses.
Greenacres Garden Centre has been operating on the A447 outside Hinckley in Leicestershire since 1979.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said a developer plans to flatten the site between Stapleton and Cadeby to make way for 12 houses.
Hinckley Borough Council approved outline permission for the proposals.
Planning officers said Greenacres had "struggled" to compete with a nearby branch of Dobbies Garden World, a situation which had been coupled with "economic implications" of the Covid-19 pandemic.
