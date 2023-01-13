Leicester: 'Violent' man raped and attacked women, jury hears
A man showed a "repeated pattern of behaviour", raping and physically assaulting two women over the span of six years, a court has heard.
Frank Farrell, 38, has denied four counts of both rape and actual bodily harm dating from 2009 to 2015.
Two women told the police he forced them to have sex on a number of occasions after they refused.
Jurors heard Mr Farrell, slapped and punched the women during their relationships.
Prosecuting, Christopher Donnellan KC, said Mr Farrell met the first woman in a laundrette in Leicester before they started a relationship.
On Friday, he told Leicester Crown Court she found him "charming and supportive" during the first six months.
However, Mr Donnellan said he later became "violent" and "dominating".
The court heard Mr Farrell became angry when he wanted sex and his partner resisted.
She told police she "didn't have the freedom to choose" when she wanted to have sex, adding that she was "submitting, not consenting".
'Pattern of behaviour'
On one occasion, when she refused to have sex with Mr Farrell, he slapped her, giving her a black eye and a cut above her eye, the court heard.
Mr Donnellan said she missed her best friend's wedding in a bid to hide the injury from her family.
The court also heard she was hit with wooden bed slats and was pulled by her hair.
Mr Donnellan said Mr Farrell showed a "repeated pattern of behaviour" when he met the second woman in 2012.
The woman again said he was initially charming but became violent, particularly after demanding to have sex.
Jurors were told he ran over her foot and slapped her across the face when she refused to sleep with him.
He forced her to have sex on a number of occasions despite her "begging him not to", Mr Donnellan said.
The trial continues.
