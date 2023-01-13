Leicester disorder: Man admits making threat to kill
A man has been given a conditional discharge after he was arrested as police tried to prevent violence between groups in a Leicester street.
Arslan Ibrahim was detained during a confrontation in Harrison Road, Belgrave, on 7 September.
The 28-year-old, of Canon Street, Leicester, admitted making a threat to kill when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Prosecutors said Ibrahim goaded the rival group into a fight.
The court heard Ibrahim had been at home before his arrest but went out after he heard racist chanting in the street.
His solicitor told magistrates Ibrahim was "truly sorry" for twice shouting "I will kill you" in the heat of the moment.
The defendant was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £26 victim surcharge.
On Thursday Hassan Chunara appeared before Leicester Magistrates' Court to admit a public order offence on 18 September.
The 28-year-old, of Morley Street, Leicester, was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order.
Ibrahim and Chunara's arrests were among nearly 100 made by Leicestershire Police which continues to investigate unrest in east Leicester last year involving mainly young men from Muslim and Hindu communities.
