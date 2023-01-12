Andi Peel: Tributes paid to son who died from brain tumour
- Published
The mother of a man who died from a brain tumour has paid tribute to her "amazing, brave and inspiring" son.
Andi Peel, from Groby, Leicestershire, died peacefully at home with Linda Peel by his side on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old had been diagnosed with a glioblastoma (GBM) brain tumour in January 2020.
Following his diagnosis, Mr Peel's family and friends raised more than £18,000 for the charity Brain Tumour Research.
Ms Peel, 56, left her job as a clinic coordinator at Glenfield Hospital in Leicester to care for Andi at home.
"Since his diagnosis, I always knew this would be the outcome, but I'm grateful to have had three years with Andi because others aren't so lucky," she said.
"He took everything in his stride; from the operation to all the treatment he had.
"He never moaned, and he never lost his sense of humour.
"He was always more worried about me and how I was doing than he was about himself. He's been so amazing, brave and inspiring.
"Andi's not suffering anymore, and we'll all remember him as the brave warrior he was."
Following Andi's diagnosis, he joined his family in a number of events to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.
Ms Peel said: "This is so important because research into brain tumours is so under-funded. Something has got to change.
"It's shocking that the standard of care for brain tumours has been the same for the last 20 years."
Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, Brain Tumour Research said.
Hugh Adams, from the charity, said: "Brain tumours are indiscriminate. They can affect anyone at any time.
"Too little is known about the causes and that is why increased investment in research is vital."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.