New National Trust film examines Henry VIII's disability
- Published
A new National Trust film features the little-known stories of disabled people in history - including Henry VIII and a 17th Century soldier dwarf.
Everywhere and Nowhere examines the lives of ten disabled people connected to National Trust-run properties.
The trust said it wanted to explore why disability had been ignored or downplayed in the past.
The film is a collaboration with the University of Leicester which described it as a "fresh look" at history.
The production explores how Henry VIII was usually portrayed as a vigorous, powerful and energetic monarch but looks at how he became dependent on mobility aids for much of his life.
It also features Sir Jeffrey Hudson, who was born in Oakham, Rutland, presenting his story through a portrait of him and Queen Henrietta Maria which hangs at Petworth House in Sussex.
Sir Jeffrey was widely described as "the Queen's Dwarf" and previous interpretation of the painting has largely focused on the queen or sensationalised and stereotyped versions of his life.
However Everywhere and Nowhere looks at Sir Jeffrey as having a complex, full and rounded life which included fighting as a Royalist soldier before being enslaved by pirates.
The university said its Research Centre for Museums and Galleries (RCMG) was asked to collaborate with the National Trust on the project because it had spent 20 years researching disability representation.
RCMG senior research associate Dr Sarah Plumb said: "Disabled people from the past can often be presented in reductive or stereotypical ways.
"In some cases we found taking a fresh look at historical records revealed those same lives filled with opportunity and autonomy, influence and adventure, love and joy."
National Trust director of curation and experience John Orna-Ornstein said: "The research revealed many stories of disability built and woven into heritage buildings and objects.
"It has given us confidence to share histories which are all around us but not always represented at our places - those stories are quite literally everywhere and nowhere."
The film can been seen on the university's YouTube channel.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.