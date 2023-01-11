Charge after Leicester crash following police pursuit
- Published
A teenager has been charged after a crash following a police pursuit.
A pursuit was authorised after the driver of a Kia failed to stop for officers in Leicester at about 04:30 GMT on Saturday, police said.
The car then went through a red light in Blackbird Road before the crash with a Toyota Auris, injuring two of its occupants, Leicestershire Police added.
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He has also been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
Another 17-year-old male, from Leicester, who was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and possession of class A drugs, has been released on bail.
The two men in the Toyota sustained injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
Police said it had referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) "in line with standard procedure".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.