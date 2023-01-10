Plans for Leicestershire renewable energy storage site submitted
Plans for a major renewable energy storage site in Leicestershire have been submitted.
Renewable energy company Exagen has revealed designs for the proposed storage centre earmarked for land near Earl Shilton.
The firm said the facility could hold 500 megawatts - enough to power 80% of homes in Leicestershire for two hours.
Blaby District Council will review the plans later this year before voting to approve or reject them.
The new £350m site - known as the Normanton Energy Reserve - would be ten times larger than the majority of battery projects, Exagen said.
Designs state the company would use approximately 45% of the 19 acres of land to improve biodiversity.
This will include an extension of Normanton Millennium Wood with the construction of a new public footpath as well as the option of wildflower meadows, providing land for beekeeping.
The project is due to be energised and connected to the grid in 2028 with much of the construction taking place in 2027.
Mark Rowcroft, Exagen's deveopment director, said the company would look to partner with local businesses on the project, inviting local contractors to get involved.
"We're committed to transforming energy for good, bringing batteries onto the grid to ensure we can store energy and keep the lights on when the sun doesn't shine or the wind doesn't blow," he said.
"That's why we're excited to work with local communities and businesses to ensure the project is not only bringing clean, home-grown energy onto our grid, but that the site is also benefiting the local area.
"Over the next few months, we'll be announcing a variety of opportunities for individuals and businesses to get involved.
"We look forward to hearing from those in Thurlaston, Earl Shilton and the surrounding area about how we can make this site best work for them long-term".
