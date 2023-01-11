University of Leicester team build race car for Silverstone challenge
Students are building a formula racing car they hope will be able to compete at the Silverstone circuit.
A team from the University of Leicester is constructing the vehicle to take part in the Formula Student 2023 competition.
The university first entered the contest in 2013 but has yet to make a car able to complete a 3.6 mile (5.9km) lap of the Northamptonshire track.
It hopes that will change at the coming event in July.
Monica Peeris, team principal for University of Leicester racing, said: "After years of steady progress, the project underwent a significant revival in the past two years - with changes being implemented at every level from management to engineering processes.
"Equipped with the knowledge we have gained from the lessons learned over the past year and feedback from the competition, we feel confident that we can put forward a competitive entry this year."
