Market Harborough: Woman in hospital after being hit by car
A woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Leicestershire.
Police were called to the scene in Farndon Road, Market Harborough, at 14:46 GMT on Monday.
The woman, in her 30s, was taken to hospital where she remains, Leicestershire Police said, with no other injuries reported.
The force has appealed for information and to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time.
