Work due on Great Glen bridge to pave way for electric trains
- Published
Work is being carried out on a Leicestershire railway bridge so electric trains can eventually run underneath it.
Network Rail is raising and reconstructing the bridge in Great Glen to allow electric power cables to be installed.
Work is due to begin on Friday and be completed in summer 2023.
It is part of the Midland Main Line electrification programme to electrify the line between Kettering and Wigston.
As part of the project, the road will need to be reconstructed about 50m (164ft) either side of the bridge.
Station Road will be closed between its junction with Newton Lane and the junction with Kibworth Road from Friday until late July, while the work is carried out.
Network Rail said it had worked closely with Leicestershire County Council to keep "disruption to a minimum" and had put a signposted diversion in place.
