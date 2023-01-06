Ben Dunlop: Man murdered grandfather and killed neighbour's cat
- Published
A man has been jailed for life for beating his grandfather to death at their home in Leicestershire.
Ronald Dunlop, 75, and a cat police said belonged to a neighbour were found dead at the house in Hart Drive, Measham, on 1 December 2021.
Leicester Crown Court heard Ben Dunlop, 27, also of Hart Drive, had taken prescription drugs and drunk alcohol and attacked him during an argument.
Dunlop had earlier admitted murder and was jailed for a minimum of 15 years.
The court heard Dunlop had suffered from delusions and anxiety from an early age and had a series of convictions for assault, harassment and criminal damage, mostly against his own family.
He also had a history of substance abuse, had attempted suicide and been sectioned several times, the court was told.
After leaving sheltered accommodation in the summer of 2021, he ended up staying with his grandfather.
On the day of the murder, the court heard Dunlop's mother rang the house and was told he had taken an overdose of medication along with a large amount of alcohol - but became angry when calling an ambulance was suggested.
She then found Ronald's phone was no longer being answered.
The court heard, in a series of phone calls, Dunlop told concerned relatives his grandfather was asleep and left one message apparently pretending to be his grandfather.
When an ambulance arrived at Hart Drive, paramedics found the body of Ronald Dunlop.
'High degree of wickedness'
He had suffered a number of injuries consistent with a sustained assault, including punches and kicks.
A post-mortem examination found 24 external injuries, multiple broken ribs and damage to the heart, lungs and liver.
Dunlop was found nearby and during a confession, admitted killing his grandfather and the cat, saying, "oh my God, I'm so horrible" and "I didn't mean to do it".
Judge Timothy Spencer KC said while Dunlop's history of mental illness had to be taken into account, it was his decision to take the overdose along with the alcohol.
The judge also said Dunlop's attempts to deflect family concerns showed "a high degree of wickedness and considerable presence of mind".
He was also given a six-month sentence for criminal damage - the killing of the cat - to run concurrently.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.