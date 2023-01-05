Frustration and anger at Leicester station over latest rail strike
- Published
A fresh round of strike action by rail staff has led to more disruption for passengers in the East Midlands and beyond.
Drivers at 15 train companies across the UK have walked out as part of a long-running dispute over pay.
East Midlands Railway and CrossCountry are among operators running no services on Thursday as a result.
Network Rail has advised passengers to check their train operator's website before travelling.
As the action by the Aslef union got under way, members formed a picket line outside Leicester railway station.
Among them was CrossCountry driver Mark Sarson, who told the BBC: "There's a lot of support and solidarity between colleagues.
"Although we're frustrated we're not having our voices heard around pay and conditions, we're all sticking together to see it out.
"We don't want to inconvenience the travelling public and we completely understand the frustration but unfortunately this is our last resort."
Some passengers said they were annoyed by the disruption.
David Lockwood, 74, said: "It's terrible, in a nutshell. I was a union member for many years and a strike never solves anything.
"In England, all you do is end up losing your job. It's wrong."
Another passenger, Chris Smith, said having to rely on buses instead of trains would add "hours" on to his journey from Leicester to Shropshire.
"I'm quite annoyed to be honest with you," he added.
And Leicester-based taxi driver Jaswinder Nijjar said the strike action had further hurt his takings following a lean few years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's terrible," he said. "We've got no work - we're just stood here twiddling our thumbs.
"I suppose you've got to have sympathy for them [the train drivers] because they're fighting for their rights but for us it's frustrating."
Meanwhile Jack Mockford, who runs a gourmet coffee bar at the station, said the business had been closed for most of the week due to the strike action.
"It's the only option we have when there's no trade at the station," he said. "It's worrying for the long-term future of the business."
Aslef has warned the industrial action could be stepped up in the coming months in a bid to force a breakthrough in the dispute.
A Department for Transport spokesperson said both the transport secretary and the rail minister had taken part in "polite, constructive" meetings with a range of union leaders.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.