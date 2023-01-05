Syston Knitting Banxy postbox topper used in Coronation Street
- Published
A mystery knitter, known for creating postbox toppers, said she was "truly honoured" to have her work featured on Coronation Street.
Syston Knitting Banxy has been making toppers for the Leicestershire town since the spring of 2019.
Bosses on the ITV soap thanked her for the "incredible" topper that was used in its Christmas Day episode.
The knitter - who keeps her identity a secret - said she had been a fan of the show for more than 30 years.
The topper was positioned on a postbox outside the corner shop on the make-believe street in Weatherfield.
The display featured a knitted Santa, postbox, reindeer and presents.
A social media post by Coronation Street prompted many kind messages about the topper's mystery creator.
One person said: "That is awesome, clever person who made this."
Another said: "I love these things. So talented. Well done."
It is not the first time Syston Knitting Banxy's work has been acknowledged by the entertainment world.
Actor Stephen Graham posed for a photo with the topper she made as a tribute to his career and put on display in Ibstock, Leicestershire, where he lives.
Cast members from BBC comedy Ghosts also praised a Halloween topper she made, featuring a knitted version of each of the main ghost characters.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.