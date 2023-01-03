Leicester: Man suffers serious facial injuries in assault
A man suffered serious facial injuries when he was assaulted in Leicester city centre.
Leicestershire Police said in the early hours of Tuesday, the victim was seen on CCTV lying on the ground in Market Street.
When officers went to his aid, they established he had been assaulted. The man - in his 20s - was taken to hospital for treatment.
Shortly after, a 19-year-old man was arrested in nearby Castle Gardens.
He was held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and released on bail.
Police say the assault occurred in an area where taxis are known to stop, and urged drivers with dashcams that might have captured the attack to get in touch.
