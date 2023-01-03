Leicester hospital trust critical incident stood down
Hospital bosses have thanked staff and other health organisations for helping deal with a critical incident.
University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust said the status was declared on 30 December due to "high levels of patient attendance".
But the trust confirmed it stood down the incident on 1 January.
Bosses paid tribute to staff putting contingency plans in place and support from other areas of the health and social care sector.
'Very busy'
The trust runs the Leicester Royal Infirmary, Glenfield and General hospitals in the city.
Managers said they announced a critical incident due to demand and "challenges with ambulance handovers and difficulties discharging patients".
In a statement they said: "Due to the plans enacted in the subsequent 48 hours and support from health and social care partners across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland, we were able to stand the incident down on 1st Jan.
"We remain very busy and will continue to explore alternative pathways of care for patients, and additional capacity in urgent treatment centres and GP services.
"The public message remains the same in terms of what people should do."
Those with non-serious conditions have been urged to phone 111 for medical advice.
