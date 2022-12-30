New Year Honours 2023: Actor Stephen Graham appointed OBE
- Published
Bafta-nominated Stephen Graham has been recognised in the New Year Honours list.
The Leicestershire-based actor, who has appeared in BBC TV drama Line of Duty, has been appointed OBE for services to drama.
He was nominated for three Baftas earlier this year for his roles in Time, Help and Boiling Point.
In 2020, he set up a production company with his wife to give a platform to new and neglected voices.
He said Matriarch Productions would "try to develop good stories that will be a broader representation of the cultural aspects of our society".
Later that year he won a Royal Television Society Programme Award for best male actor for his role in Channel 4's The Virtues.
Others honoured
Honours have also been given to people in Leicestershire and Rutland for numerous other contributions to society.
Dr Mayur Lakhani CBE has been knighted for his services to general practice, while Professor Timothy Vorley is appointed OBE for services to enterprise, entrepreneurship and innovation.
Veejaykumar Patel is made an MBE for services to employment and training. Dr Jyotiben Shah is also appointed MBE for services to medicine.
The British Empire Medal (BEM) has been awarded to Brian Jackson for services to the community in Leicestershire and to Edwin Williams for services to conservation and to the community in Rutland.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.