I'm A Celebrity's Owen Warner delighted at signed England shirt gift
- Published
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! finalist Owen Warner has described how his best Christmas present came from fellow contestant Jill Scott.
Former Lioness Scott was crowned queen of the jungle in the ITV show, with the Hollyoaks actor coming second.
Warner, from Leicester, said Scott had managed to secure him a signed England shirt from Leicester City midfielder James Maddison.
He said: "It was the best present by far."
Warner told BBC Radio Leicester that, following her success on the show, Scott had travelled to Qatar to work as a pundit on the World Cup match between England and France.
"In that time, she managed to get Maddison to sign his shirt for me," he said.
"That's Jill all over for me - the fact she had so much to think about and she still got me a little Christmas present.
"To have that was incredible. When [I saw it], I almost screamed."
Warner said he had loved being reunited with his family over the festive season, after missing them while he was away in the jungle.
"I thought I would be alright. Sometimes I go a month without going back to Leicester," he said.
"But I didn't realise that I'm texting and Facetiming my mum every day, I'm texting my brother, my grandparents, my dad. I'm keeping in contact with them all.
"So when I was in isolation for a week-and-a-half without my phone, that was bad enough.
"And then I've got to go in the jungle for three weeks with no contact at all.
"I missed my family so much. I just wanted them there with me. You can't keep me away from my family now I'm back."
