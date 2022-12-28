Hermitage Leisure Centre demolition date confirmed
Demolition of a former Leicestershire leisure centre will begin in the new year.
The Hermitage Leisure Centre building in Whitwick has been vacant since the new Whitwick and Coalville Leisure Centre opened in February.
The parish council had wanted to save part of it as a community centre but repairs were too expensive.
Contractors are due on site on 3 January and clearance is expected to take around 12 weeks.
Anti-social behaviour
North West Leicestershire District Council had launched an online consultation to discuss the future of the former leisure centre.
Calls for it to be converted for community use were rejected on the grounds that maintenance was costing £17,500 a month, with necessary repairs estimated to cost more than £2m.
The district council said between 85% and 98% of the building materials would be recycled.
Council leader Richard Blunt said: "With the decision made to demolish the former leisure centre, it's important to get this work done as quickly as possible, to prevent the empty building becoming a target for anti-social behaviour and crime.
"We have aspirations to invest in the Hermitage Recreation Ground and are working up plans to improve the community facilities in the area."
No plans for the future of the site have been confirmed.
