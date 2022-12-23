Man charged with rapes after long police stand-off in Melton Mowbray
A man has been charged with a string of offences following a lengthy stand-off with the police.
Leicestershire Police were called to a property in Melton Mowbray on Monday morning.
Officers cordoned off the surrounding street for nearly 12 hours before arresting the 42-year-old.
The force said he had now been charged with six counts of rape which are alleged to have occurred between 2012 and last year.
He also faces three assault charges dating back to 2019, 2020 and 2021.
In addition, officers have also charged him with a single count of criminal damage, obstructing a police officer, engaging in controlling/coercive behaviour and making a threat to kill.
He faces further charges of possessing a firearm without a certificate, two counts of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, and one count of possessing a controlled class B drug.
The force said the man was due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Friday.
