Funding approved for inflation-hit Melton Mowbray bypass plan
- Published
Finances for an inflation-hit road bypass project have now been agreed by councillors.
Funding for the north and east sections of the Melton Mowbray Distributor Road was approved by Leicestershire County Council.
Council bosses previously warned spiralling inflation could throw the plan into doubt.
The first phase of the project was expected to cost £63.5m in 2019 but inflation has put the figure at £127m.
The government is set to pledge £49.5m of funding to the scheme with the council paying £51m towards the development.
When the initial plan was first approved four years ago, Leicestershire County Council was only expected to contribute £14m, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Planning permission was granted in 2019 for the 4.4 mile northern section of the relief road following a 40-year campaign to ease regular traffic jams in Melton.
The relief road will run to the north and east of Melton, beginning at the A606 Nottingham Road to the north, before rejoining the A606 Burton Road to the south of the town.
According to the county council, advanced work is due to start on the road in January, and will continue until late March.
The main construction of the road is likely to take 26 months and will begin in March, the council said, subject to Department for Transport (DfT) approval of the full business case.
A southern leg of the relief road is also planned to help relieve congestion in the town, but this part of the project is still in its early stages and it is currently unclear when the southern leg will be developed.
'Spades in the ground'
Councillor Nicholas Rushton, leader of Leicestershire County Council, said: "The bypass has been on the people of Melton's wish list for many, many years.
"It will support the creation of much-needed new homes as well as reducing the congestion which is blighting the town centre and surrounding areas.
"Ever-increasing cost pressures don't make this an easy decision, but it's important we get those spades in the ground and make it a reality."
Rutland and Melton MP Alicia Kearns added the "vital infrastructure" project will "unlock Melton's potential" by reducing pollution and improving connectivity across the East Midlands.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.