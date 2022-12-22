Council condemns vandalism of memorial to Queen Elizabeth II
A council has condemned the vandalism of a memorial installed in a park for the late Queen Elizabeth II.
North West Leicestershire District Council said it planted some trees in Coalville Park to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year before the monarch's death in September.
A spokesperson said the trees and a memorial plaque had now been destroyed.
Anyone with any information on the vandalism has been asked to contact police.
'Abhorrent vandalism'
The trees were planted in May as part of the work to commemorate the Queen's 70-year reign, and improve the north-eastern corner of the park.
The council said it had cleared the damage, installed more security cameras and reported the vandalism to police.
The authority's community services spokesman Andrew Woodman described the damage as "an abhorrent act of vandalism."
The council said more than eight trees, planters and benches in the park had been damaged or stolen across the year, costing it more than £1,200 in repairs.
