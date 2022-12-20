Man arrested after Melton Mowbray police stand-off

Police cordon in Melton
Police said the man left the house at about 21:30 on Monday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour after an armed stand-off with police in Melton Mowbray.

Leicestershire Police said they were called to Blakeney Crescent at about 10:00 GMT on Monday after a man refused to leave a property where five other people were present.

Following negotiations with officers the 42-year-old left the house at about 21:30.

No serious injuries were reported.

