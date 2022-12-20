Thomas Cook tribute planned for Loughborough railway station
A tribute to travel entrepreneur Thomas Cook could be installed at a railway station in Leicestershire.
Plans have been submitted to Charnwood Borough Council for a memorial plaque at Loughborough Train Station, in honour of the 19th Century businessman.
Cook launched one of the UK's most successful travel agencies in Leicestershire 1841.
The county council's Green Plaque Awards scheme recognises the area's cultural and historic heritage.
In July 1841, the first excursion organised by Cook took 500 temperance campaigners on a return trip from Leicester's Campbell Street train station to a teetotal rally in Loughborough.
Cook went on to arrange further journeys between cities in the Midlands, before eventually expanding to destinations across the UK and around the world, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Plans filed by the county council said: "Given his strong association with the railway station in Loughborough, ideally, we would like to install the plaque on a wall of the station within the property, preferably where the plaque can be seen by passers-by."
A statue of Cook already stands outside Leicester railway station in London Road.
