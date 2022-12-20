Leicester: Bus lane enforcement on busy A50 route to begin next year
- Published
Camera enforcement on a bus lane on a busy city route will begin in the new year, a council has said.
The A50 Groby Road is a major bus route but Leicester City Council said services were often delayed due to heavy traffic.
A bus lane was installed on part of the road in July but so far drivers who use it have not been penalised.
The council wants to ensure only permitted vehicles - buses, Hackney carriages and cyclists - use the lane.
Officials said there would be a grace period from 2 to 15 January, when drivers caught by the new camera would get warning notices rather than fines.
However, they said offenders could expect £70 fines from 16 January.
'Unnecessary delays'
The city-bound bus lane, near the Medina Road junction, will be enforced 24 hours a day, seven days a week including bank holidays.
Deputy city mayor for transport, clean air and climate emergency Adam Clarke said: "People depending on bus services need to know they will be on time - congestion caused by other vehicles using bus lanes can cause unnecessary delays and disruption.
"We've been working closely with local bus companies to improve the city's vehicles, services and infrastructure to ensure passengers have the best possible service.
"The A50 Groby Road is a vital part of the jigsaw, and camera enforcement will help ensure traffic flow continues to move freely for the benefit of all road users."
