Pedestrian fatally struck by lorry in Leicester
A man has been fatally struck by a lorry in Leicester.
The pedestrian, who was in his 50s, was involved in a collision with a lorry on Melton Road on Friday afternoon.
Officers said he was declared dead at the scene but nobody else was reported as having been injured.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward as the area was busy with pedestrians and traffic at the time. The victim's family was being supported by specialist officers, police added.
