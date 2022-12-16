Multiple safety concerns at dementia care home

A care home has been branded "inadequate" after residents were put in danger by a dangling electrical wire during maintenance work. Pinglenook Residential Home in Barrow Upon Soar, Loughborough, was visited again by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in October after failings were first identified in April.Management and safety at the home received the lowest score by inspectors in the latest review.A director for the home said they accepted the findings from the time but the issues had since been rectified.