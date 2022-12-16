Driver admits killing girl, 14, who was hit by car in Leicester
- Published
A man has admitted responsibility for the death of a 14-year-old girl who was struck by a car in Leicester.
Police said a black Vauxhall Astra hit two girls at the junction of Braunstone Lane and Mortimer Way at about 11:00 BST on 26 October.
Tehleigher Bunting died at the scene while the other girl, also aged 14, suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Aaron Carter, 38, pleaded guilty to one charge of causing death by dangerous driving at Leicester Crown Court.
Carter, of Aikman Avenue, Leicester, was remanded in custody and will be sentenced next year.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.