HMP Fosse Way: Plans to expand new prison approved
A new prison under construction in Leicestershire will be able to hold 250 more inmates after expansion plans were approved.
Builders are working on the new 1,700 capacity HMP Fosse Way in Glen Parva which is set to open in 2023.
Blaby District Council and Oadby and Wigston Borough Council both approved the plans at meetings on Thursday.
The extension is part of the government's target to create 20,000 new prison places.
Designs show the four-storey extension would be built alongside an administrative building, a sports area and 80 extra parking spaces.
'Economic boost'
Ben Taylor, portfolio holder for planning delivery and enforcement and corporate transformation, said: "We have already seen an economic boost locally thanks to the construction of the new HMP Fosse Way and hope this extension will help prolong that.
"Since approval was first granted we have been proud to have taken advantage of the building of this new prison in our area to team up with stakeholders and give local businesses access and opportunity to bid for work, as well as working with schools to provide an insight into the construction industry for students."
Private firm Serco has been named as the operator of the jail, which is expected to open in 2025.
It said it would focus on training and resettlement when the prison opens next year.
The council said the work had already created 230 jobs and 16 apprenticeships during construction and when open it is expected to offer more than 600 jobs.
The category C prison is being built on the site of the former young offenders institution, which closed in 2017.